Itogon suspends trekking amid forest fires

Itogon — The municipal government has suspended trekking and other outdoor activities in several eco-tourism sites due to ongoing forest fires linked to extreme heat.
Mayor Bernard Waclin issued Executive Order No. 21, Series of 2026, halting trekking, fun runs, camping, and other human activities effective immediately.
The suspension covers popular sites including Ave Maria, Mount Bidawan, Mount Cotcot, Mount Pigingan, Mount Ulap, and Mount Ugo.
Waclin said the order was prompted by the increasing incidence of forest fires across the municipality, which have already damaged large portions of mountain ranges in several barangays.
The order cited the difficulty and risks faced by responders in controlling rapidly spreading fires, even with the use of aerial assets.
The mayor also highlighted the vulnerability of these areas due to extreme weather conditions and high heat index, stressing that preemptive measures are necessary to protect both residents and visitors.
Local authorities, including the Itogon Municipal Police Station, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and barangay officials, have been directed to enforce the suspension.
The Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office has also been tasked to coordinate with responders and local officials to strengthen fire prevention measures and conduct public awareness campaigns.