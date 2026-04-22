Itogon suspends trekking amid forest fires

The order cited the difficulty and risks faced by responders in controlling rapidly spreading fires, even with the use of aerial assets.

The mayor also highlighted the vulnerability of these areas due to extreme weather conditions and high heat index, stressing that preemptive measures are necessary to protect both residents and visitors.

Local authorities, including the Itogon Municipal Police Station, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and barangay officials, have been directed to enforce the suspension.

The Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office has also been tasked to coordinate with responders and local officials to strengthen fire prevention measures and conduct public awareness campaigns.