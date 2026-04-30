Army honors retiring 4ID commander Anayron

Nafarrete cited Anayron’s leadership in strengthening operational readiness, capability development, and organizational transformation within the division.

“You led not only with authority. But with humility. And not only with strategy, but also with compassion for the men and women under your command,” Nafarrete said.

Anayron is a member of the Philippine Military Academy “Tanglaw-Diwa” Class of 1992 and holds a master’s degree in public management from the Development Academy of the Philippines.

He previously served as commander of the 25th Infantry “Fireball” Battalion, the 10th Infantry “Agila” Division, and as chief of staff of 4ID.

Brig. Gen. Siegfred Tubalado, commander of the 403rd Infantry Brigade, will serve as acting commander of 4ID.

The Philippine Army said retiring personnel leave behind a legacy of professionalism and service that will guide future generations of soldiers.