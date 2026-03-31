Philippine Army chief honors fallen officer in OccMin clash

Philippine Army Chief Lt. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete paid tribute to 1st Lt. Dean B. Oyando, who was killed in a firefight with remnants of the CPP-NPA-NDF in Brgy. Monteclaro on Sunday.
Nafarrete attended Oyando’s wake on Monday evening, expressing solidarity with the family and fellow soldiers.
Afterwards, he visited two troops wounded in the encounter at Victoriano Luna General Hospital. The soldiers recounted the firefight, and Nafarrete promised support for their full and immediate recovery.
“The Army leadership remains committed to protecting life and liberty in the line of duty and honors the selfless service of its troops against those who threaten national peace,” the Army said in a statement.