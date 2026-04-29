Jones pleads guilty in gambling probe

“As shown by his guilty pleas today, Damon Jones converted his fame and ties to professional basketball into a multi-faceted criminal betting operation,” US Attorney Joseph Nocella said.

The first case centered on Jones using information on injuries and game absences between December 2022 and March 2024 to profit from illegal betting activity.

In one instance, he shared that star LeBron James would not play due to injury in a Los Angeles Lakers game against the Milwaukee Bucks before that information was made public.

He is the first of six defendants to plead guilty in that case, which includes Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier.