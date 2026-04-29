AFP shrugs off new destab noise

Trinidad emphasized that the military has experienced no disruption to its activities across Luzon to Mindanao, despite political speculation.

“It has not deterred our partners and like-minded nations, but rather confirmed and solidified their participation in Balikatan… Our forces are fully deployed and engaged in exercises nationwide,” Trinidad said on the sidelines of ongoing Balikatan drills in Zambales.

He likewise noted that operations in Palawan, the Visayas and Mindanao are proceeding as scheduled.

“We are not affected,” he said.

Balikatan, an alliance showcase

The AFP also dismissed concerns that rumors of unrest could weaken international cooperation.

On the contrary, Trinidad pointed to growing participation in joint exercises, including the long-running Balikatan Exercise, which now includes multiple partner nations beyond the Philippines and the United States.