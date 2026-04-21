AFP shrugs off China’s ‘playing with fire’ jab, presses on with Balikatan

Instead, Trinidad pointed to what he described as destabilizing behavior by China, citing its “rapid military buildup,” “illegal presence,” and “coercive actions” in the WPS.

Despite the rhetoric, the AFP made it clear: it is unfazed.

“We are unfazed by that, we will not be deterred from performing our mandate, from continuing exercises with our like-minded partners,” Trinidad said, adding that joint drills and maritime cooperation with allies will continue beyond Balikatan—whether bilateral or multilateral.

The annual Balikatan military drills between the Philippines and the United States have significantly expanded in both scale and scope, now drawing forces from a growing number of allied nations.

This year’s Exercise Balikatan 41-2026 is being described as the largest in the history of the Manila–Washington alliance.

The drills feature strong participation from partner countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Japan, and New Zealand with a broader, coordinated push to strengthen regional security and stability.

Around 17,000 troops are expected to take part, alongside representatives from 13 additional nations under the International Observers Program (IOP).

For the AFP, that surge in support sends a message.

“The increasing number of partner nations is a strong indicator of support for our stand in protecting our maritime domain,” Trinidad said.

He also assured the public that the military is prepared for any escalation during and after the drills, with contingency plans already in place.

As tensions persist in the disputed waters, the AFP maintained that its mission remains unchanged: to defend what is legally the Philippines’ ownership and nothing more.

“We have no ambitions of claiming what is not ours. Only to protect what is ours,” Trinidad said.

“These are all actions of a sovereign state; it's our mandate to prepare the armed forces to be ready for any contingency,” he added.