AFP shrugs off anew destab talks: Military posture 'steady'

Trinidad emphasized that the military has seen no disruption to its activities, from Luzon to Mindanao, despite political speculation.

“It has not deterred our partners and like-minded nations, but rather confirmed and solidified their participation in Balikatan… Our forces are fully deployed and engaged in exercises nationwide,” Trinidad said on the sidelines of ongoing Balikatan drills in Zambales.

He likewise noted that operations in Palawan, the Visayas, and Mindanao are proceeding as scheduled.

“We are not affected,” he said.

The AFP also dismissed concerns that rumors of unrest could weaken international cooperation.

On the contrary, Trinidad pointed to growing participation in joint exercises, including the long-running Balikatan Exercise, which now includes multiple partner nations beyond the Philippines and the United States.

“You can see the commitment, and it has been increasing. From only the Philippines and the US, we now have seven countries participating in the Balikatan,” adding that the presence of additional countries reflects stronger defense ties.

“It has not deterred our partners and like-minded nations, but rather, confirmed and solidified their participation in the Balikatan.”

The AFP official stressed that Exercise Balikatan is planned well in advance, often a year ahead.

Trinidad the continuity and predictability of AFP operations regardless of the country’s political developments.

Preparations are already underway for the next iteration of Balikatan, Trinidad added.

The AFP’s position comes amid calls from Malacañang to look into claims raised by Senator Panfilo Lacson about alleged efforts by retired officers to rally support within the military for a possible uprising.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro earlier said the issue merits investigation, noting that similar rumors have surfaced in the past.

Still, Trinidad urged caution, warning against giving weight to unverified reports.

“Information needs to be validated. We should not rely on speculation,” he said.

Amid the political noise, the AFP reiterated its institutional stance that it “remains a professional, disciplined organization committed to the Constitution and the chain of command.”

“We are always focused on our mission,” Trinidad said.