QC strengthens anti-trafficking drive with SAFE Seal application rollout

These include training staff to identify signs of exploitation, enforcing stricter check-in protocols for minors, ensuring visible child protection measures, and appointing a designated safeguarding officer.

The QC SAFE Seal serves as certification that an establishment complies with the city’s safety and protection standards, signaling a trusted and secure environment for guests.

To encourage participation of establishments, the city government will offer incentives such as faster business permit processing, inclusion in tourism promotions, and eligibility for recognition and tax-related benefits, depending on the level of compliance.

“We count on our accommodation establishments as a vital line of defense against human trafficking,” Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

Interested establishments may apply online via QC e-Services through the Business Permits and Licensing Department (BPLD) for verification and inspection procedures.