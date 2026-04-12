QC Police boost awareness for Safer Cities Initiative

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) announced that it was set to intensify its information drive regarding the implementation of various city ordinances, particularly those concerning public decorum.

Based on a statement from authorities, the move was a means to better engage the public in an effort to develop enhanced understanding of the regulations and avoid inconsistencies.

“This initiative aims to reinforce respect for community standards while ensuring that the implementation of ordinances remains fair, respectful, and sensitive to the concerns of all sectors, particularly the most vulnerable,” the QCPD said in a statement.