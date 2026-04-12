QC Police boost awareness for Safer Cities Initiative

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) announced that it was set to intensify its information drive regarding the implementation of various city ordinances, particularly those concerning public decorum.
Based on a statement from authorities, the move was a means to better engage the public in an effort to develop enhanced understanding of the regulations and avoid inconsistencies.
“This initiative aims to reinforce respect for community standards while ensuring that the implementation of ordinances remains fair, respectful, and sensitive to the concerns of all sectors, particularly the most vulnerable,” the QCPD said in a statement.
Quezon police further explained that the goal of the information drive was to seek self-compliance on the part of the city’s residents to build what they called a “disciplined citizenry.”
“The QCPD reiterates that maintaining peace and order goes hand in hand with building trust and cooperation within the community,” authorities emphasized.
In an earlier report on 7 April, the police district revealed that a total of 437 individuals were caught violating the newly proposed Safer Cities Initiative of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.
Among the violators, QCPD noted that 213 were due to being half-naked in public, 60 were for public drinking, while 131 minors were caught disobeying curfew hours.