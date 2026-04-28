EK opens gates to pets for one-day ‘Furever’ event

The event featured training sessions, veterinary consultations, and pet care discussions led by local experts, with support from the Philippine Animal Welfare Society and other groups. An on-site adoption drive was also held in partnership with Second Chance Aspin Shelter Philippines Inc., giving rescued cats and dogs a chance to find new homes.

Activities were centered at a dedicated pet zone with a themed playground, photobooth, and free services such as checkups and anti-rabies shots, alongside a bazaar offering pet products and treats. The event forms part of the park’s ongoing “Forever Enchanted Summer” campaign, which continues through June with adjusted operating schedules and regular attractions open to guests.