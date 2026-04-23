Araneta City launches ‘CoMEOWnity’ for stray cat welfare

It is being implemented in partnership with CARA Welfare Philippines, Pet Kingdom, City Cats Cubao, and Cats of Araneta City.

One of its key components is a Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) effort with CARA Welfare Philippines to manage the stray cat population in a humane and sustainable way. Rescued cats are housed in a dedicated cattery, where they receive food, medical care, and ongoing attention.

The initiative also includes adoption drives aimed at finding permanent homes for rescued cats. During its first adoption event on 12 April at Ali Mall, all available cats were adopted.

“Through programs like CoMEOWnity, we are in the high hopes that it will encourage greater awareness and shared responsibility toward stray cats,” Go said. “Compassion and empathy are at the heart of who we are—and through them, we affirm our responsibility to care for those who cannot care for themselves.”

The program is dedicated to the memory of Filipina chef Margarita Forés, known for her advocacy and affection for stray animals.

Araneta City said the initiative forms part of its broader goal of building a more inclusive urban environment that integrates animal welfare into city life.