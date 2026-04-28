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LIFE

Black and white bash for a colorful life

Black and white may have been the theme, but the night itself was full of life, warmth and meaning.
HONEY JARQUE-LOOP
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Versatile and multi-talented Zandro Sy Guillo celebrated his birthday in style at Tessie Javier’s home with a black and white theme that felt both classic and effortlessly cool. The space was dressed in simple but tasteful details that gave the whole evening a warm, relaxed ambiance.

Zandro, a registered nurse and a university instructor at University of Cebu since 2004, made his rounds catching up with everyone and making sure each guest felt welcome. You could tell the night meant a lot to him, not just the celebration but the people who showed up.

BIRTHDAY celebrant Zandro Sy Guillo.
BIRTHDAY celebrant Zandro Sy Guillo.
HONEY JARQUE-LOOP
Cheers to good friends amid Cebu’s evening lights

The setup was laidback yet thoughtful, with good food, flowing drinks and plenty of time to just sit, talk and enjoy. Nothing felt overdone. It was the kind of evening where conversations linger and small moments quietly stand out.

One of the highlights was the cake moment, where everyone gathered around as the one single candle was lit and a chorus of greetings filled the room. It was simple, a little playful and genuinely heartfelt, exactly the kind of moment that brings everyone closer and lingers long after.

At one point, a simple toast brought everything together, words of appreciation, a few laughs and a nod to Zandro’s journey so far, from caring to guiding future professionals in the classroom. It added a deeper layer to the night, reminding everyone of the purpose and dedication behind what he does.

SONIA Yuvallos, Tessie Javier and Marian Miranda.
SONIA Yuvallos, Tessie Javier and Marian Miranda.
DIANA Ledesma
DIANA Ledesma
HONEY JARQUE-LOOP
Hats off to ‘King of the Universe’

More than anything, it was a gathering that felt real. No frills, no pressure, just good company, a beautiful setting and a reason to celebrate. Black and white may have been the theme, but the night itself was full of life, warmth and meaning.

As the evening came to a close, guests lingered a little longer. It was the kind of night that stays with you, not because it was grand, but because it was sincere. A beautiful reminder that the best celebrations are the ones shared with the right people.

TATA Li and Marget Villarica.
TATA Li and Marget Villarica.
MARK Anthony So
MARK Anthony So
RANDOLPH Libres, Harley Ruedas and Jaime Chua.
RANDOLPH Libres, Harley Ruedas and Jaime Chua.
CONNIE Selma and Honey Loop.
CONNIE Selma and Honey Loop.
NONOY and Merian Tirol.
NONOY and Merian Tirol.
JOY Uy with JP Lim.
JOY Uy with JP Lim.
Zandro Sy Guillo
black-and-white themed
birthday celebration
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