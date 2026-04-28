Black and white bash for a colorful life

The setup was laidback yet thoughtful, with good food, flowing drinks and plenty of time to just sit, talk and enjoy. Nothing felt overdone. It was the kind of evening where conversations linger and small moments quietly stand out.

One of the highlights was the cake moment, where everyone gathered around as the one single candle was lit and a chorus of greetings filled the room. It was simple, a little playful and genuinely heartfelt, exactly the kind of moment that brings everyone closer and lingers long after.

At one point, a simple toast brought everything together, words of appreciation, a few laughs and a nod to Zandro’s journey so far, from caring to guiding future professionals in the classroom. It added a deeper layer to the night, reminding everyone of the purpose and dedication behind what he does.