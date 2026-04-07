SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
OPINION

Cheers to good friends amid Cebu’s evening lights

It was the kind of celebration that didn’t need grandeur, only the ease of good company and the quiet comfort of being among friends who truly matter.
Cheers to good friends amid Cebu’s evening lights
Published on
AIDA Uy, celebrant and proprietor of Fortune Travel Cebu.
AIDA Uy, celebrant and proprietor of Fortune Travel Cebu.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Aida uy/robby alugar

There is something effortlessly youthful about Aida Uy, not just in how she looks, but in how she lives, laughs and embraces each day with unrestrained energy.

Once again, she gathered her family, friends and colleagues from the hospitality industry at her refined workplace, Fortune Travel, to celebrate her birthday. There was no pretense, only warmth and a kindness that felt both rare and comforting.

Cheers to good friends amid Cebu’s evening lights
Mila goes the extra mile

These moments became a testament to the connections she has nurtured, the lives she has inspired and the joy she brings to everyone fortunate enough to know her, reminding us that a life well-lived is best measured by the people who choose to celebrate milestones with you.

In her work as a travel agent, that same devotion shines through. She does not simply organize trips; she curates experiences. She remains personally involved in attending to every detail with care and precision.

Truly, Aida is someone who defies age — not by resisting it, but by rising above it with grace.

Another celebrator was Robby Alugar, founder of Cebu Online News Press Corps, an organization composed of content creators, journalists, bloggers and media influencers. Robby welcomed his 47th birthday with a laidback barbeque and karaoke night at Lex Hotel Cebu’s Roof Deck Pool Bar and lounge.

BIRTHDAY celebrant Robby Alugar, founder of Cebu Online News Press Corp. and his wife Ruby.
BIRTHDAY celebrant Robby Alugar, founder of Cebu Online News Press Corp. and his wife Ruby.

Framed by Cebu’s evening lights, the gathering drew a small circle of family, friends and fellow members, creating an easy, relaxed atmosphere.

With Ching Dayonot, food and beverage manager helping pull things together, the night unfolded smoothly, with guests enjoying grilled favorites, good conversation and a few spirited turns on the mic.

The evening quietly spoke of the relationships Alugar has built over time, both in and beyond his work with RMA News and RMA News Agency Services OPC. It was simple, personal and filled with genuine moments shared among friends.

As the night went on, the mood stayed light and familiar, guests lingering over stories; and laughter and music becoming the thread that tied everyone together. It was the kind of celebration that didn’t need grandeur, only the ease of good company and the quiet comfort of being among friends who truly matter.

CHING Dayonot Laping, FnB manager of Lex Hotel.
CHING Dayonot Laping, FnB manager of Lex Hotel.
JULIENNE Guanzon of New Star Ph. and Ian Javier of Cebu Happenings.
JULIENNE Guanzon of New Star Ph. and Ian Javier of Cebu Happenings.
RAUL and Susan Alugar.
RAUL and Susan Alugar.
HEIGHTS Uy of United Airlines and Christine Chua of Starlux Airlines.
HEIGHTS Uy of United Airlines and Christine Chua of Starlux Airlines.
CHRISTIAN Cinco of Philippine Airlines and Larry Luna of Air Asia.
CHRISTIAN Cinco of Philippine Airlines and Larry Luna of Air Asia.
DAPHNE Yu of Fortune Travel, Chinchin Militante of Emirates Airlines, Maan Alvarico of Korean Air and Nina Tuñacao of Singapore Airlines.
DAPHNE Yu of Fortune Travel, Chinchin Militante of Emirates Airlines, Maan Alvarico of Korean Air and Nina Tuñacao of Singapore Airlines.
CATHY and Mitch Uy with twins Koji and Kenji.
CATHY and Mitch Uy with twins Koji and Kenji.
AIDA Uy with travel agents Alan and Penny Carvajal, Marget Villarica, Joan Tiu, Baby Dy and Cherry Callelero.
AIDA Uy with travel agents Alan and Penny Carvajal, Marget Villarica, Joan Tiu, Baby Dy and Cherry Callelero.
Aida Uy Birthday
Robby Alugar birthday
Fortune Travel

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph