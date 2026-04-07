Cheers to good friends amid Cebu’s evening lights

There is something effortlessly youthful about Aida Uy, not just in how she looks, but in how she lives, laughs and embraces each day with unrestrained energy.
Once again, she gathered her family, friends and colleagues from the hospitality industry at her refined workplace, Fortune Travel, to celebrate her birthday. There was no pretense, only warmth and a kindness that felt both rare and comforting.
These moments became a testament to the connections she has nurtured, the lives she has inspired and the joy she brings to everyone fortunate enough to know her, reminding us that a life well-lived is best measured by the people who choose to celebrate milestones with you.
In her work as a travel agent, that same devotion shines through. She does not simply organize trips; she curates experiences. She remains personally involved in attending to every detail with care and precision.
Truly, Aida is someone who defies age — not by resisting it, but by rising above it with grace.
Another celebrator was Robby Alugar, founder of Cebu Online News Press Corps, an organization composed of content creators, journalists, bloggers and media influencers. Robby welcomed his 47th birthday with a laidback barbeque and karaoke night at Lex Hotel Cebu’s Roof Deck Pool Bar and lounge.
Framed by Cebu’s evening lights, the gathering drew a small circle of family, friends and fellow members, creating an easy, relaxed atmosphere.
With Ching Dayonot, food and beverage manager helping pull things together, the night unfolded smoothly, with guests enjoying grilled favorites, good conversation and a few spirited turns on the mic.
The evening quietly spoke of the relationships Alugar has built over time, both in and beyond his work with RMA News and RMA News Agency Services OPC. It was simple, personal and filled with genuine moments shared among friends.
As the night went on, the mood stayed light and familiar, guests lingering over stories; and laughter and music becoming the thread that tied everyone together. It was the kind of celebration that didn’t need grandeur, only the ease of good company and the quiet comfort of being among friends who truly matter.