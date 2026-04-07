Cheers to good friends amid Cebu’s evening lights

These moments became a testament to the connections she has nurtured, the lives she has inspired and the joy she brings to everyone fortunate enough to know her, reminding us that a life well-lived is best measured by the people who choose to celebrate milestones with you.

In her work as a travel agent, that same devotion shines through. She does not simply organize trips; she curates experiences. She remains personally involved in attending to every detail with care and precision.

Truly, Aida is someone who defies age — not by resisting it, but by rising above it with grace.

Another celebrator was Robby Alugar, founder of Cebu Online News Press Corps, an organization composed of content creators, journalists, bloggers and media influencers. Robby welcomed his 47th birthday with a laidback barbeque and karaoke night at Lex Hotel Cebu’s Roof Deck Pool Bar and lounge.