SM Foundation bridges country’s healthcare gap

“SM Foundation is the corporate social responsibility arm of the SM Group. Our goal is to uplift the lives of underserved communities,” Carbonell said.

“We do medical missions and wellness centers to bring healthcare closer to communities, especially to the underserved,” she added.

The medical mission program, which began in 2001, was designed to respond to the lack of accessible and affordable healthcare services. The foundation noted that many communities still had limited access to doctors, diagnostic tools, and even basic medical checkups.

To address this, SM Foundation now conducts nearly 80 medical missions annually, serving an average of 1,000 beneficiaries per mission.

The missions offer free consultations, lab tests, X-rays, electrocardiograms and medications.

“For as long as we need antibiotics, we give the full dose. If the doctor says 30, we will give 30,” Uy said, emphasizing that patients receive complete treatment rather than partial prescriptions.

The missions are supported by five mobile clinics strategically stationed across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Each unit comes equipped with diagnostic tools, including digital X-ray machines, blood testing facilities and patient examination areas.

Mobile clinic 6 coming

A sixth mobile clinic is expected to be added by 2026 to expand coverage.

The foundation conducts two to three missions per week, often in partnership with local government units, volunteer doctors, and organizations.

Local governments typically provide additional manpower, including nurses and barangay health workers, while the foundation supplies medicines, equipment, and logistical support.

Beyond providing immediate care, SM Foundation emphasized that its program is designed to ensure continuity of treatment, an issue often lacking in one-time outreach activities.

“It’s not just one time, it’s until we treat the patient,” Uy said.

Patients are referred to partner health facilities for follow-up care, including treatment for conditions such as tuberculosis, which the program actively screens through its X-ray services.

The foundation also deploys its mobile clinics during emergencies and disasters, providing medical assistance in affected areas as part of its rapid response.

Carbonell said the initiative ultimately aims to change how Filipinos experience access to healthcare.

“We want the people to feel that healthcare is not a privilege,” she said. “It is essential for everyone.”