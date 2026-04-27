Remains of 6 OFWs from Kuwait arrive in Manila

The Migrant Workers Office in Kuwait provided legal and medical assistance to the child’s parents, both OFWs, to support their pursuit of justice and the recovery of the mother, who was also injured in the incident.

Officials from the Department of Migrant Workers and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration assisted the families upon arrival and assured them of transportation, funeral, and financial aid.

Regional offices of DMW and OWWA will continue to provide support to ensure the welfare of the affected families.

Meanwhile, the Migrant Workers Office-OWWA Jeddah team conducted a follow-up visit to a hospital in Yanbu’, Madinah, Saudi Arabia, to check on a male OFW who remains confined in the intensive care unit.

The worker has been hospitalized for more than a month after falling from a forklift while working at an oil refinery facility. He continues to receive critical care under close medical supervision.