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20 OFWs’ remains from Kuwait brought home

20 OFWs’ remains from Kuwait brought home
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The Department of Migrant Workers said Wednesday that the remains of 20 overseas Filipino workers from Kuwait have been repatriated to the Philippines.

The remains arrived early Wednesday morning and were blessed by a pastor and a priest before being turned over to their respective families.

20 OFWs’ remains from Kuwait brought home
154 OFWs from Kuwait back in Philippines

The turnover was witnessed by DMW officials, including Undersecretaries Felicitas Bay and Dominique Rubia-Tutay, along with representatives from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

In a separate development, the DMW said 328 OFWs also arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport aboard a Kuwait Airways flight at around 5:30 a.m.

20 OFWs’ remains from Kuwait brought home
70 OFWs repatriated from Qatar, Kuwait; 317 more arrive from Dubai

Another batch of 35 overseas Filipinos from Dubai and Lebanon landed at NAIA Terminal 3 at 6 a.m., including 21 OFWs and three family members from Dubai, and 11 OFWs from Lebanon.

The government said returning OFWs and their dependents will be provided financial assistance and medical assessment, as needed.

OFWs
Kuwait
Department of Migrant Workers (DMW)

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