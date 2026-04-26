VinFast rolls out EV rental plan

Rental fees start at around P1,000, with the rollout set to begin in key metropolitan areas such as Metro Manila before expanding further.

Arnel Dizon, a ride-hailing driver in Metro Manila, said fuel has taken a bigger share of his daily income.

“I’ve been driving for almost eight years, and lately it feels like I’m working just to keep up with fuel,” Dizon said.

“Some days, you start with a full tank and by the end of the shift, a big part of what you earned is already gone.”

The program covers two all-electric models, the five-seat Herio Green and the seven-seat Limo Green. The Herio Green is based on the VF 5 and is tailored for service use.

VinFast also offers free charging at V-Green stations until the end of March 2029 under its current policy. That incentive has become a major factor for drivers who cover 200 to 300 kilometers a day.

Alvarado, a ride-hailing driver from Pasig, said he has already visited a VinFast dealership to ask about registration for the Herio Green.