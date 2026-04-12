VinFast opens EV rental access for drivers

VinFast introduced a vehicle rental program in the Philippines and Indonesia that allows transport service drivers to access electric vehicles without full ownership, adding another option alongside its existing financing plans.
The program covers models under the brand’s Green lineup, which includes the Herio Green and Limo Green. These vehicles are built for frequent use in ride-hailing and transport services, with a focus on energy use and operating cost.
Drivers in the Philippines can rent units through authorized dealerships with daily rates starting at P1,000. The rental setup includes a low initial deposit and long-term contracts that allow drivers to begin operations without a large upfront payment.
VinFast said the rental option gives drivers a way to earn income without committing to full vehicle ownership. The company also continues to offer financing for those who plan to purchase units, with payment structures aligned to income from daily operations.
The rollout starts in Metro Manila and will expand to other areas over time. The program also runs in Greater Jakarta as part of the company’s regional rollout.
Drivers and operators under the program gain access to the company’s charging network, including free charging at V-Green stations until March 2029. The support aims to lower operating costs during daily use.
“Expanding access to electric vehicles in Indonesia and the Philippines represents VinFast’s next logical step in advancing the green transition of the commercial transport sector, which plays a critical role in achieving sustainable development goals. This initiative not only provides drivers with a stable source of income but also contributes to improved quality of life and lower emissions. It underscores VinFast’s commitment to supporting driver communities as they transition toward more sustainable livelihoods,” Duong Thi Thu Trang, deputy CEO of Global Automotive Sales at VinFast, said.
VinFast continues to expand its presence in Southeast Asia with dealership growth, after-sales support, and charging infrastructure.