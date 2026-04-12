VinFast opens EV rental access for drivers

Drivers in the Philippines can rent units through authorized dealerships with daily rates starting at P1,000. The rental setup includes a low initial deposit and long-term contracts that allow drivers to begin operations without a large upfront payment.

VinFast said the rental option gives drivers a way to earn income without committing to full vehicle ownership. The company also continues to offer financing for those who plan to purchase units, with payment structures aligned to income from daily operations.

The rollout starts in Metro Manila and will expand to other areas over time. The program also runs in Greater Jakarta as part of the company’s regional rollout.

Drivers and operators under the program gain access to the company’s charging network, including free charging at V-Green stations until March 2029. The support aims to lower operating costs during daily use.