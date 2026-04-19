VinFast turns showrooms into EV guideposts

A few sit down with staff at a consultation table, going over printed cost estimates. Chargers are visible near the service area, a quiet reminder that this is not a typical dealership.

This location in Caloocan is VinFast’s 30th showroom in the country. It sits on a busy route that connects Metro Manila to the north, which means the foot traffic comes from both city buyers and those from nearby provinces.

Many visitors arrive with practical concerns. They ask how far an EV can go in daily traffic. They want to know how much it costs compared to fuel. For drivers who rely on their vehicles for income, the questions become more urgent. A wrong move can eat into earnings.

That is where the role of the showroom begins to change. What used to be a straightforward sales pitch now feels closer to a guided discussion. Staff walk customers through charging options using local maps.