VinFast turns showrooms into EV guideposts

Traffic crawls past Balintawak on a humid afternoon, the usual mix of jeepneys, bikes and ride-hailing cars inching along. Just beside that familiar scene sits VinFast’s newest showroom, a glass-fronted space that now doubles as something more than a place to buy cars.
The layout feels open and easy to walk through. The brand’s electric lineup is all there, from the small VF 3 and VF 5 to the larger VF 9. Visitors move from one unit to another, checking space, tapping screens, and asking questions.
A few sit down with staff at a consultation table, going over printed cost estimates. Chargers are visible near the service area, a quiet reminder that this is not a typical dealership.
This location in Caloocan is VinFast’s 30th showroom in the country. It sits on a busy route that connects Metro Manila to the north, which means the foot traffic comes from both city buyers and those from nearby provinces.
Many visitors arrive with practical concerns. They ask how far an EV can go in daily traffic. They want to know how much it costs compared to fuel. For drivers who rely on their vehicles for income, the questions become more urgent. A wrong move can eat into earnings.
That is where the role of the showroom begins to change. What used to be a straightforward sales pitch now feels closer to a guided discussion. Staff walk customers through charging options using local maps.
They explain the difference between charging at home overnight and using public fast chargers. The conversation often stretches beyond the car itself and into how it fits into everyday life.
VinFast has also introduced another option that shifts the conversation further. Instead of asking drivers to buy right away, the company now offers a rental program through its dealerships. It is aimed at ride-hailing and transport service drivers who want to try EVs without a high upfront cost.
The entry point is a smaller deposit, followed by a fixed daily rental fee that starts at around one thousand pesos. Models such as the Herio Green and Limo Green are part of this program. Drivers can start working almost immediately without committing to full ownership.
Running costs are another part of the pitch. Through VinFast’s charging partner network, charging remains free for now under an incentive that runs until March 2029.
A gasoline vehicle can burn through tens of thousands of pesos in fuel each month. Removing that expense can make a noticeable difference in take-home income.