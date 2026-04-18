Kowloon House workers press product boycott

They said they produce 6,000 to 7,000 food items daily, including siopao and siomai, but receive low pay.

Under their management, the P108 wage increase has continuously not been granted, despite being covered by four wage orders and the previous Collective Bargaining Agreement, the workers said.

They also alleged that at least P570,000 in service charge benefits have not been released.

“We are being forced to work overtime and double to triple our production to meet orders, even when we are already sick,” they said in Filipino.

The workers urged the public to refrain from ordering from Katipunan Food Services Incorporated (KFSI) until the issues are addressed.

They earlier proposed a P25 wage increase under their Collective Bargaining Agreement, but KFSI offered P13.

On 31 March, KFSI told the Department of Labor and Employment it planned to raise product prices by up to P55 amid the oil crisis, while declining to fund wage adjustments.