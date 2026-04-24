Toyota powers smart city with next-gen tech

At the center is the AI Vision Engine, a model that processes visual and environmental data in real time to detect risks and coordinate responses, alongside the Integrated ANZEN System, which combines behavior analysis and driving assistance to improve safety for both pedestrians and vehicles. The companies also introduced platforms to unify and manage city-wide data while maintaining privacy.

Toyota also launched the Inventor Garage, a development hub for building and testing new mobility solutions, while adding four new partners to its ecosystem, expanding efforts to bring concepts from prototype to real-world deployment.