Gen Z turns search into a daily decision engine

Gen Z is now the most active generation on search, reshaping how people engage with information across Southeast Asia, including the Philippines. Powered by advanced models like Gemini, search has evolved from a simple lookup tool into a conversational, multimodal platform where users research, plan and make decisions in real time.

In the Philippines, where the population skews young and digitally native, 89 percent of Gen Z users rely on search daily to guide choices — from travel and trends to major purchases. While social media sparks discovery, search is where they verify claims, compare prices and check reviews, making it a key layer of trust in an online-first world.