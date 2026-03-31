Google turns Search into a real-time assistant

Google has expanded Search Live globally, making its AI-powered, real-time search experience available in more than 200 countries and territories where AI Mode is supported.

Powered by the new Gemini 3.1 Flash Live model, the feature enables users to interact with Search using voice and camera, allowing more natural, multilingual conversations. Users can ask questions out loud, follow up in real time, and even point their camera at objects to receive contextual answers and links through integration with Google Lens.