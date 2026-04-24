Filipiniana takes center stage in Flores revival

Led by industry figures Renee Salud, Albert Andrada, Toni Galang, Glenn Lopez and Lito Perez, the event features over 30 designs reinterpreting Filipiniana through indigenous fabrics, embroidery and contemporary silhouettes. The revival was launched at The Manila Hotel with support from Manila City officials and cultural groups.

The celebration will culminate on 3 May with a traditional procession across historic Manila leading to a runway showcase, honoring the legacy of Ben Farrales while supporting charitable causes through event proceeds.