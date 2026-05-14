Wearable expressions of the Filipiniana

When you think of Filipiniana, distinct silhouettes, styles and fabrics often come to mind like structured terno sleeves, embroidered panuelos and handwoven piña silk. Nowadays, creativity and innovation actively shape the fashion landscape, turning Filipiniana into more wearable expressions of identity for both casual and formal occasions.

Celebrating this evolution, Kultura presents The New Filipiniana, an exclusive pop-up featuring unique, contemporary interpretations of traditional attire.