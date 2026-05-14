Wearable expressions of the Filipiniana

When you think of Filipiniana, distinct silhouettes, styles and fabrics often come to mind like structured terno sleeves, embroidered panuelos and handwoven piña silk. Nowadays, creativity and innovation actively shape the fashion landscape, turning Filipiniana into more wearable expressions of identity for both casual and formal occasions.
Celebrating this evolution, Kultura presents The New Filipiniana, an exclusive pop-up featuring unique, contemporary interpretations of traditional attire.
The New Filipiniana transforms indigenous textiles and classic silhouettes into fresh pieces that today’s Filipina can easily mix and match with her existing wardrobe. Each one offers a renewed perspective where tradition is present, yet tailored for everyday life.
Discover the collection from 5 to 24 May at the SM Store, Ground Level, South Wing, SM Mall of Asia. Explore emerging Filipino labels reinventing Filipiniana tradition through innovative designs and fabrics.
Experiences at the pop-up
Engage with the artistry behind our collections through the Textile Touch Display, a hands-on experience that lets you explore the various textures and materials across featured pieces, alongside handcrafted bags.
Personalize your jewelry at the Charms Bar! Create custom bracelets, earrings and necklaces with playful charms and pearls to complement your Filipiniana outfits.