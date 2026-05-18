Month this May, Slim’s Fashion and Arts School, an institution of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, launches a series of Saturday workshops on couture Filipiniana techniques.
The initiative is organized in partnership with Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) through Juana Creatives, an inclusive co-working and skill-building hub for women freelancers, hobbyists, cultural practitioners, and design entrepreneurs.
“Art of Embellishments” will take enthusiasts into an exploration of traditional and contemporary artisanal methodologies. This will guide them to transform garments into statement pieces with texture, depth, and individuality. All works will be completed entirely by hand, which will allow them to develop precision, ingenuity, and a strong understanding of materials and surface design.
It will be facilitated by industry expert Aan Pineda, a fashion designer for Dar Noor Designs in Saudi Arabia, Fanny Serrano Couture, and Dakenson Corporate, and technical fashion design manager for Golden ABC.
It will run for four Saturdays, 23 and 30 May, and 6 and 13 June. Registration fee is P12,500.
The second lecture, “Pañuelo-making,” will immerse students in the cultural significance of the Filipino lace-like embroidered neck scarf or shoulder shawl, both as a functional accessory and artistic expression. Attendees will be guided through fabric preparation, color application, and design techniques as they blend traditional textile approaches with contemporary fabric painting to craft their unique pieces.
It will be conducted by visual artist and costume designer Edgar San Diego, whose citations and awards include Manila Fashion Designers Awards 1989 Haute Couture Designer of the Year, Grand Prix Best Costume Award in Carnival in Manila in 1990, and being a five-time winner of The Manila Hotel’s prestigious Flores de Mayo.
It will run for two Saturdays, 20 and 27 June. Registration fee is P7,500.
The third of the series, “Crafting the Filipiniana Butterfly Sleeve,” will equip participants with technical skills, from pattern drafting, cutting, hand-sewing, and finishing methods. By the end of the course, they will be able to create their own distinct, iconic, well-structured, and elegant, fully handmade butterfly sleeve without the use of machine stitching.
It will be guided by award-winning fashion practitioner and educator Joseph Richard Papa, whose collections have graced both local and international runways, to include the Concours International des Jeunes Créateurs de Mode in Paris. He has earned coveted recognitions, such as the grand prize of the Flores de Mayo of The Manila Hotel in 2007.
It will run for two Saturdays, 4 and 11 July. Registration fee is P7,500.
The three sessions are open to the public and will be conducted from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on their scheduled dates. It will be held at the Juana Creatives Hub at the TESDA Complex, East Service Road, South Superhighway, Taguig City. Materials will be provided at the venue. For more information, visit facebook.com/SlimsFashionSchool or email admissions.slims@benilde.edu.ph.