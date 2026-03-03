The New ‘Filipinism’: Celebrating craft and consciousness

Under the direction of the DTI-Bureau of Market Development, Promotions and OTOP, the fair was less of a marketplace and more of a curated gallery, showcasing over 300 micro, small and medium enterprises.

The energy was palpable — a chic, dynamic exchange where the soul of the regions met the pulse of the city. This wasn’t just about commerce; it was about the Tatak Pinoy identity, refined and ready for the global stage.

The undisputed piece de resistance was the Philippine Sustainability Pavilion. Here, the narrative of luxury was rewritten through an eco-conscious lens. Furniture, fashion and intricate handicrafts were elevated by the use of coconut-based materials, engineered bamboo and natural fibers. Dyes derived from plants and native grasses spoke of a heritage that is as stylish as it is sustainable. It was a curated dream for the conscious consumer — proof that high-value design and environmental stewardship are the new essentials.

The experience extended far beyond the racks and pedestals. Between the business learning sessions and live craft demonstrations, the fair hummed with the spirit of a community in bloom. Even before the doors opened to the public, DTI Buyer’s Day 2026 set the pace, fostering B2B connections that turn local artisans into institutional mainstays.

As the first of 13 scheduled shows for the year, this National Trade Fair didn’t just sell products; it set a sophisticated tone for the Bagong Pilipinas vision. It proved that when we support our own, we aren’t just buying local — we are investing in the very fabric of Filipino creativity.