The New ‘Filipinism’: Celebrating craft and consciousness

Furniture, fashion and intricate handicrafts were elevated by the use of coconut-based materials, engineered bamboo and natural fibers. Dyes derived from plants and native grasses spoke of a heritage that is as stylish as it is sustainable.
MOVERS and shakers: (from left) Consul Vanessa Pastor-Ledesma; Trade Attachè of the Indonesian Embassy, Mrs. Rahayu Ningsih; president of the Cultural Center of the Philippines Kaye Tiñga; Madame Cathrine Lyster; Norwegian Ambassador Christian Halaas Lyster; DTI Secretary Cristina Roque; French Ambassador Marie Fontanel; Malaysian Ambassador Dato’ Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino; Korean Ambassador Lee Sang-Hwa; Trade Attaché of the Malaysian Embassy, Azlina Che Dir; project officer at the Australian Embassy, Ms. Madelaine Valte-De Jesus; and DTI assistant secretary Nylah Bautista.
MODERN Filipinism is here: The Megatrade Halls of SM Megamall are made into a sprawling theater of craft.

It was a celebration of modern “Filipinism” as last 18 to 22 February, the Megatrade Halls of SM Megamall were transformed into a sprawling theater of craft. The Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Bagong Pilipinas National Trade Fair officially raised the curtain on the 2026 retail season.

THE undisputed piece de resistance: From furniture to fashion and intricate handicrafts, coconut-based materials were used and engineered bamboo and natural fibers.

Under the direction of the DTI-Bureau of Market Development, Promotions and OTOP, the fair was less of a marketplace and more of a curated gallery, showcasing over 300 micro, small and medium enterprises.

The energy was palpable — a chic, dynamic exchange where the soul of the regions met the pulse of the city. This wasn’t just about commerce; it was about the Tatak Pinoy identity, refined and ready for the global stage.

The undisputed piece de resistance was the Philippine Sustainability Pavilion. Here, the narrative of luxury was rewritten through an eco-conscious lens. Furniture, fashion and intricate handicrafts were elevated by the use of coconut-based materials, engineered bamboo and natural fibers. Dyes derived from plants and native grasses spoke of a heritage that is as stylish as it is sustainable. It was a curated dream for the conscious consumer — proof that high-value design and environmental stewardship are the new essentials.

The experience extended far beyond the racks and pedestals. Between the business learning sessions and live craft demonstrations, the fair hummed with the spirit of a community in bloom. Even before the doors opened to the public, DTI Buyer’s Day 2026 set the pace, fostering B2B connections that turn local artisans into institutional mainstays.

As the first of 13 scheduled shows for the year, this National Trade Fair didn’t just sell products; it set a sophisticated tone for the Bagong Pilipinas vision. It proved that when we support our own, we aren’t just buying local — we are investing in the very fabric of Filipino creativity.

EVA Gullas
JUNJUN Ablaza
NINA Tesoro Poblador
IÑIGO Elizalde
ELENA Bautista and Cecile Wieneke.
JUNIE Peña, Gina Aboitiz and Paolo del Rosario.
MIA Borromeo, Ginggay de la Merced, Techie Hagedorn and Julie Boschi.
