Meiko Montefalco opens up on heartbreak, motherhood

Content creator Meiko Montefalco recently offered an emotional glimpse into her healing journey, speaking candidly about the pain she continues to carry following her separation from husband Patrick.

During her appearance on Toni Talks, Montefalco spoke with raw honesty about how the experience has affected her, not just as a woman, but as a mother trying to navigate the emotional realities of her children.

For Montefalco, the wounds have not fully healed.

“Yung galit ko kay Patrick, hindi ko masasabing healed na ako. Masakit pa din lalo pag nakikita ko yung mga anak ko.”

(“My anger toward Patrick — I cannot say I am healed yet. It still hurts, especially when I see my children.”)

Her words reflected a complicated mix of heartbreak and maternal protectiveness, as she described how everyday moments often bring unexpected reminders of the family they once had.