Bea Borres embraces postpartum body, ‘stripes of motherhood’



“Hi everyone, I didn’t wanna share this, but I’ve been seeing moms comparing themselves to me, saying ang bilis ko raw pumayat and bumalik alindog (nag sawa lang talaga ako kumain cuz I didn’t hold back when I was pregnant),” she began.

While some may perceive her as having quickly regained her pre-pregnancy figure, Bea made it clear that her reality tells a more nuanced story—one that includes insecurities she is still learning to embrace.

“But the truth is, I have my own insecurities too, especially my stretch marks. If you noticed, I haven’t been wearing mini skirts or dresses sa pictures because I’m still learning to feel confident in my new body.”

Her message quickly evolved into a gentle reminder for mothers navigating similar emotions. For Bea, healing is neither linear nor bound by time—and self-compassion is essential.

“And I just wanna say this to every mom out there, please be gentle with yourself. Our bodies went through so much to bring life into this world. Hindi pa tapos ang journey natin, and healing doesn’t have a timeline.”

Beyond body image, Bea has also been open about the emotional weight of raising a child—particularly as a hands-on solo parent. In a previous interview, she spoke candidly about the uncertainties and fears that come with caring for her baby.

“It’s so hard kasi sometimes my baby would cry. And I don’t know what to do. Hindi ko alam kung nasasaktan siya or kung may nangyayari na ba sa kanya. I just want to take all her pain away,” she admitted.

She also offered a grounded, practical perspective for women who may find themselves navigating the same path.

“Bago kayo maging single mom — sorry ha pero ang totoo talaga ay life is so hard — dapat talaga ay may pera kayo,” she said. “Before you guys do anything, make sure na may pera kayo. Hindi mo masasabi kung kailan ka mabubuntis.”

Even as she confronts the challenges of motherhood, Bea continues to share moments of joy—recently giving followers a glimpse of baby Hope’s face for the first time, a decision she admitted didn’t come easy.

“I’m really really scared to post her pictures online, but her face is too beautiful to not share I love you, Pea ang ganda ganda mo ” she wrote.

Through every post, Bea Borres is redefining what it means to “bounce back.” Not perfection, but honesty. Not pressure, but patience. And above all, a reminder that every mark tells a story—one rooted in love, resilience, and the ever-evolving journey of motherhood.