Fyang Smith turns spotlight on her mother’s latest milestone

What she hopes for her mama, the Pinoy Big Brother: Gen 11 Big Winner said: "Ako po kay mommy kasi masarap po siya magluto eh, sobrang sarap niya po magluto, siguro po 'pag nakaipon po ako ng para kay mommy, papatayuan ko po siya ng restaurant na gusto po niya para magamit naman po niya 'yung pagka-culinary student niya."

With regard to her own education, the pretty young Smith said:" I am currently balancing college life and my Showbi career. Ngayon po ang kinuha ko pong course ay ABM (Accountancy, Business, and Management.) Pero gusto ko pong mag-medicine."

Without a doubt the present of Fyang and Mama Myrna are bright and inspiring. And yes, a daughter proud of he mother's achievement shows all the more the love and respect of Fyang for her mama dearest