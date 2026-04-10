JM Ibarra, Fyang Smith confront fame, filter the noise, and choose growth

More than a year after stepping out of the Pinoy Big Brother house, JM Ibarra and Gen 11 Big Winner Fyang Smith are no longer just reality show standouts — they are evolving artists learning to stand firm amid the pressures of visibility, virality and public opinion. Their pairing, fondly embraced by fans as “JMFyang,” quickly grew from a spontaneous onscreen connection into a widely followed tandem. But with that attention came an unfiltered reality: the constant scrutiny of social media and the weight of cancel culture.
In a candid sit-down interview, the two opened up about how they are learning to navigate both admiration and criticism — while staying grounded in who they are beyond the spotlight.
Learning to stand steady
JM shared that while he has developed a level of resilience, there are still moments when negativity crosses a line — especially when it affects people outside their world.
“Ako, hindi naman ako masyadong naaapektuhan, kumbaga, nauuga lang kapag tumataliwas na ‘yung bashing [at] tumataliwas na sa akin. Nadadamay na ‘yung mga tao sa paligid ko na hindi naman sila ‘yung nasa industriya. ‘Yun ‘yung medyo alarming (I’m not really affected, I guess, I just get shaken up when the bashing starts backfiring [and] backfiring on the people around me and they start to feel like why should they be implicated if they’re not the ones in the industry. That’s a bit alarming).”
For him, part of maturity in the industry is recognizing what comes with the territory.
“Part na ‘yan ng pinasok mo na trabaho, so kailangan may acceptance ka na sa gano’n (That’s what you’ve entered into the job for, so you need to have acceptance for that).”
Still, he acknowledged the limits of explanation in an environment where narratives can easily spiral.
“Hindi mo iintindihin ‘yung mga fans na nag-aaway (You won’t understand the fans who are fighting),” he said, adding, “As an artist, parang walang point kung magsasalita ka pa kasi kung mag-explain ka man sa part na ‘yan, after no’n meron na naman eh (It seems like there’s no point in talking anymore because if you explain that part, after that there’s something else).”
Protecting peace and privacy
For Fyang, growth has meant setting boundaries — especially online. Once open about her daily life, she has since chosen to step back and prioritize her personal space.
“Ako, mas hindi na ako active sa social media. Hindi na ako super tulad ng dati na every day ‘yung mga ginagawa ko sa buhay [pino-post]. Siguro ngayon, mas iniingatan ko na ‘yung private life ko (Me, I’m not as active on social media anymore. I’m not super like I used to be, posting about my life every day. Maybe now, I’m more private about my life).”
Her approach reflects a deeper understanding of self-preservation in an age where visibility often comes at the cost of peace. She also emphasized that not every accusation or assumption deserves a response.
“Hindi mo kailangan mag-explain sa gano’ng klase ng tao kasi alam mo naman sa sarili mo kung ano ‘yung ginawa mo at alam ng mga nakapaligid sa’yo kung ano ‘yung totoo, so hindi kailangan ng explanation (You don’t need to explain to that kind of person because you know what you did and those around you know what the truth is, so there’s no need for an explanation).”
Choosing distance, finding clarity
To cope with the noise, JM and Fyang intentionally create distance from the industry when needed, allowing themselves space to reconnect with life beyond their careers.
“’Yung mga bagay na konektado sa ginagalawan namin dito sa industriya, kung gusto naming magpahinga, nilalayo muna namin para magkaroon kami ng personal na buhay (Things that are connected to what we do here in the industry, if we want to take a break, we put them aside so we can have a personal life),” JM shared.
One of their shared escapes is nature. The pair recently took on hikes to Mt. Pulag and Mt. Pinatubo — moments they described as grounding and freeing.
“To the point na mapapaisip na lang kami every time na nandoon kami sa space na ‘yon na ‘sarap ng ganito, ‘no? (To the point that every time we’re in that space, we just think, ‘This is nice, right?’)” Fyang said.
Redefining criticism
While negativity is inevitable, Fyang has chosen to reframe it — not as something to fear, but as something to rise above.
“Hindi naman nila ako kilala outside [the] camera. Doon lang naman sila magaling eh, mag-bash, doon lang sila magaling. Pero grateful ako sa mga bashers ko (They don’t know me outside [the] camera. That’s where they’re good at, bashing, that’s where they’re good at. But I’m grateful to my bashers). Love you guys; bring it on!”
Her statement underscores a mindset shaped by experience — one that recognizes criticism as part of the journey, but not the measure of her worth.
From reality stars to rising leads
From ordinary housemates to emerging names in mainstream entertainment, JM and Fyang acknowledge how their PBB journey laid the foundation for who they are becoming.
Now, they are set to take a significant step forward by headlining their first film, Almost Us, produced by Regal Entertainment in collaboration with Project 8 Projects. The movie is slated for nationwide release on 6 May.
As they transition into this new chapter, one thing remains clear: beyond the noise, the narratives, JM and Fyang are choosing authenticity, growth and the kind of success that isn’t dictated by public opinion but defined by personal truth.