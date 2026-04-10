JM Ibarra, Fyang Smith confront fame, filter the noise, and choose growth

Learning to stand steady

JM shared that while he has developed a level of resilience, there are still moments when negativity crosses a line — especially when it affects people outside their world.

“Ako, hindi naman ako masyadong naaapektuhan, kumbaga, nauuga lang kapag tumataliwas na ‘yung bashing [at] tumataliwas na sa akin. Nadadamay na ‘yung mga tao sa paligid ko na hindi naman sila ‘yung nasa industriya. ‘Yun ‘yung medyo alarming (I’m not really affected, I guess, I just get shaken up when the bashing starts backfiring [and] backfiring on the people around me and they start to feel like why should they be implicated if they’re not the ones in the industry. That’s a bit alarming).”

For him, part of maturity in the industry is recognizing what comes with the territory.

“Part na ‘yan ng pinasok mo na trabaho, so kailangan may acceptance ka na sa gano’n (That’s what you’ve entered into the job for, so you need to have acceptance for that).”

Still, he acknowledged the limits of explanation in an environment where narratives can easily spiral.

“Hindi mo iintindihin ‘yung mga fans na nag-aaway (You won’t understand the fans who are fighting),” he said, adding, “As an artist, parang walang point kung magsasalita ka pa kasi kung mag-explain ka man sa part na ‘yan, after no’n meron na naman eh (It seems like there’s no point in talking anymore because if you explain that part, after that there’s something else).”

Protecting peace and privacy

For Fyang, growth has meant setting boundaries — especially online. Once open about her daily life, she has since chosen to step back and prioritize her personal space.

“Ako, mas hindi na ako active sa social media. Hindi na ako super tulad ng dati na every day ‘yung mga ginagawa ko sa buhay [pino-post]. Siguro ngayon, mas iniingatan ko na ‘yung private life ko (Me, I’m not as active on social media anymore. I’m not super like I used to be, posting about my life every day. Maybe now, I’m more private about my life).”

Her approach reflects a deeper understanding of self-preservation in an age where visibility often comes at the cost of peace. She also emphasized that not every accusation or assumption deserves a response.

“Hindi mo kailangan mag-explain sa gano’ng klase ng tao kasi alam mo naman sa sarili mo kung ano ‘yung ginawa mo at alam ng mga nakapaligid sa’yo kung ano ‘yung totoo, so hindi kailangan ng explanation (You don’t need to explain to that kind of person because you know what you did and those around you know what the truth is, so there’s no need for an explanation).”

Choosing distance, finding clarity

To cope with the noise, JM and Fyang intentionally create distance from the industry when needed, allowing themselves space to reconnect with life beyond their careers.

“’Yung mga bagay na konektado sa ginagalawan namin dito sa industriya, kung gusto naming magpahinga, nilalayo muna namin para magkaroon kami ng personal na buhay (Things that are connected to what we do here in the industry, if we want to take a break, we put them aside so we can have a personal life),” JM shared.

One of their shared escapes is nature. The pair recently took on hikes to Mt. Pulag and Mt. Pinatubo — moments they described as grounding and freeing.

“To the point na mapapaisip na lang kami every time na nandoon kami sa space na ‘yon na ‘sarap ng ganito, ‘no? (To the point that every time we’re in that space, we just think, ‘This is nice, right?’)” Fyang said.