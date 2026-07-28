“Nung pinitch sa akin, ako na lang daw so na-pressure ako. Wala naman (ako in-expect na kasama) pero nilatag na nila kung sino yung mga cast so sabi ko hindi puwedeng mag-hindi ako dito,” she said.

This marks the first time the two are not working together on a project, and Smith welcomed the experience, saying she is equally thrilled that Ibarra has been given solo projects.

“This is the first time na hindi kami magkasama sa isang movie. Masyado akong masaya sa mga gagawin niya. I’m very, very happy for him, lalo na madami pa siyang secret (projects) pa talaga. Meron siyang solo project. Meron siyang gagawin din. Madami siyang gagawin ngayong taon so I’m very, very happy for him!” she said.

While acknowledging the pressure of doing a project without her favorite leading man, Smith said she feels fortunate to be working alongside some of the industry's acting heavyweights.

“I’m happy also. I’m very happy na meron din akong solo project kasi ang makakasama ko dito sobrang bigat. THE Maricel Soriano, ang ating Heneral Luna (John Arcilla), and then Julia Barretto. Sobrang happy din ako na meron akong gagawin on my own. And I’m just very, very excited. Super excited ako na maka-work si Ms. Maricel and pressured kasi siyempre kailangan prepared ka pagdating sa set, to be on time, kailangan to respect everybody’s time. Sobrang excited talaga ako na ma-shoot itong movie na ito,” she shared.

Doing a horror movie is an enjoyable experience for Smith, who admitted that the genre has always been her favorite.

“Actually favorite ko ang mga horror movies.

"Kung makikita n'yo ang history ng mga pinapanood ko sa laptop ko, karamihan talaga doon horror kasi favorite ko talaga. Sobrang favorite ko ang horror. Anything, basta horror. Mas more on based on true stories, and then documentaries,” she explained.