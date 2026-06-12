Olivia Rodrigo ‘in disbelief’ over Robert Smith collab

Olivia Rodrigo has shared her excitement over collaborating with The Cure frontman Robert Smith on her song, “what’s wrong with me.”

The track, which features the alternative rock icon, was released on 12 June as part of Rodrigo’s new album.

In a previous social media post, the Grammy-winning singer admitted she is still processing the experience of working with one of her longtime musical heroes.

“I am still in disbelief that Robert, who is in my eyes one of the most brilliant, legendary, wonderful people to ever exist, is on this record with me,” Rodrigo wrote.

The singer also reflected on performing the song alongside Smith at Primavera Sound, describing it as “the most memorable evening.” The collaboration brings together two generations of artists whose music has resonated deeply with fans of alternative and pop-rock sounds.

Rodrigo's new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, is out now on digital platforms worldwide.