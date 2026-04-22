Villa Escudero's project fuels local enterprises, employment opportunities

“The Central at Villa Escudero is a testament to what is possible when vision meets strategic infrastructure. With the SLEX TR-4 bringing the world to our doorstep, we are proud to offer a space that catalyzes local employment and commerce,” Escudero said.

In collaboration with the Provincial and the Local Government, VESCO aims to open a new era of opportunities for the Southern Corridor.

Alongside this, the Central Project’s launch was held in conjunction with Earth Day, which underscores VESCO’s commitment to sustainable progress, developing it with a low-impact approach that respects the ecological balance between infrastructure and natural resources.

The project also aligns itself as a long-term engine of prosperity, enhancing connectivity, elevating local commerce, and reinforcing Quezon Province’s role in the regional economy.

Escudero reiterated that its advancements will continue honoring Filipino heritage and culture while offering new opportunities, ensuring that progress remains deeply rooted in the community and is built for the benefit of future generations.

The CEO also emphasized that VESCO’s project is not just a commercial center, but a place of opportunities, pride, and shared progress.