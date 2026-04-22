Villa Escudero unveils new commercial hub in Quezon

Villa Escudero Corporation (VESCO) has launched The Central at Villa Escudero, a mixed-use commercial hub positioned as a “Southern Gateway” for growth in the Quezon-Laguna corridor.
Located in Barangay Lalig along KM91 of the Maharlika Highway, the project aims to transform a key property into a hub for retail, dining, and essential services while serving a growing population in Southern Luzon.
VESCO President and CEO Rosalie Escudero said the development is anchored on creating opportunities while preserving the company’s legacy of land stewardship.
“At VESCO, we have always believed that land is more than just an asset, it is a legacy. Today, as we launch The Central at Villa Escudero, we aren’t just building a commercial hub, we are building a gateway,” she said.
The project is located near the Villa Escudero Plantation and Resort and is designed to blend heritage with modern development.
VESCO said the hub is expected to benefit from increased mobility brought by the upcoming South Luzon Expressway Toll Road 4 (SLEX TR-4), which will connect Metro Manila to Lucena City and nearby growth centers.
The company said the development aims to support regional economic growth while maintaining the cultural identity of Tiaong.