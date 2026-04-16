A weekend of movement and play at SM City Baguio

SM City Baguio continues to bring together sports enthusiasts and active individuals for its SM Active Hub event, featuring a lineup of engaging activities that encourage participation and community connection.
Mall goers had the opportunity to experience a variety of sports, including fencing, archery, pickleball, and basketball. Each activity area welcomed both beginners and experienced participants, creating an inclusive environment where guests could try something new or further develop their skills.
The fencing and archery zones offered a unique experience for those interested in precision sports, while pickleball and basketball drew in crowds eager for fast-paced and interactive games. Throughout the event, participants and spectators alike enjoyed the energy and excitement that filled the venue.
The SM Active Hub continues to highlight the importance of staying active while making fitness accessible and enjoyable within a community setting. According to SM Baguio Management, by bringing together different sports in one space, SM City Baguio provides opportunities for individuals and families to engage in healthy and active lifestyles.
Following the success of the recent run, another round of SM Active Hub activities is set to happen this coming weekend, 18 and 19 April.
On 18 April, activities will feature fencing and archery, while April 19 will highlight pickleball and basketball.
"Events like these reinforce the mall’s role as more than just a retail destination, but also a venue for wellness, recreation, and shared experiences," stressed the SM Baguio statement.