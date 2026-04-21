Lawmakers seek fish port upgrades to boost coastal jobs

TACLOBAN CITY — Christopher Sheen Gonzales is pushing for the construction of two modern fish ports in Eastern Samar to boost livelihoods and strengthen the fisheries sector in coastal communities.

Gonzales, along with Marcelino Libanan, filed bills seeking to establish state-run fish ports with cold storage facilities in the municipalities of Dolores and Oras. The measures are pending before the House committee on aquaculture and fisheries resources.