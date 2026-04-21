Lawmakers seek fish port upgrades to boost coastal jobs

TACLOBAN CITY — Christopher Sheen Gonzales is pushing for the construction of two modern fish ports in Eastern Samar to boost livelihoods and strengthen the fisheries sector in coastal communities.
Gonzales, along with Marcelino Libanan, filed bills seeking to establish state-run fish ports with cold storage facilities in the municipalities of Dolores and Oras. The measures are pending before the House committee on aquaculture and fisheries resources.
“It strengthens the fisheries sector while opening doors for processing, logistics, and related industries,” Gonzales said.
He added that the proposed facilities will improve access to fresh seafood, stabilize prices and increase income for fisherfolk by reducing post-harvest losses and reliance on informal lending systems.
The lawmaker also highlighted broader economic gains, including job creation in ice production, storage, processing, transport and port operations, as well as expanded market access and inter-island trade.
Under the proposals, the Department of Agriculture, through the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority, will build and initially operate the fish ports before turning them over to local government units.