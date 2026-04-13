Muge, Hallasgo rule REV Tri-City runfest

Gilbert Muge and Christine Hallasgo stood out from the pack in the Manila leg of the inaugural REV Tri-City Half Marathon Time Trial Race on Sunday at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila.
Muge clocked in at one hour, eight minutes and 26 seconds, besting local marathoners en route to the victory. In close pursuit in the men's 21K are Sonny Wagdos (1:08:59) and Ricky Organiza (1:09:08) as Arlan Arbois (1:10:46) and Roy Laudit (1:13:43) completed the top five.
Hallasgo, meanwhile, led the way in the women's 21K with a dominant performance, finishing in 1:21:04. She was followed by Jessa Mae Roda (1:22:55) and Nicole Diloy (1:30:38) in the podium, while Mary Jane Pagayon (1:32:15), and Jewel De Luna (1:32:26) rounded out the top five.
The Manila leg, which was organized by RUNRIO and has REV as title sponsor, marked the official launch of the brand into the running scene, introducing a fresh time trial format that allowed participants to fully own their race experience from start to finish.
The event also signaled the expansion of REV’s race categories, with 5K and 10K distances set to be introduced in upcoming legs.
Up next are Makati on July 5 and Quezon City on 13 December, promising an even bigger and more inclusive running experience in this event which had NYXSYS Philippines as media partner, Cristalino as hydration partner, and is supported by the Department of Tourism through its “Love the Philippines” campaign, further promoting active lifestyle and local tourism.