SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
SPORTS

Muge, Hallasgo rule REV Tri-City runfest

CHRISTINE Hallasgo crosses the finish line to signal her win in the women’s division of the REV Tri-City Half Marathon Time Trial Race on Sunday at the Quirino Grandstand.
CHRISTINE Hallasgo crosses the finish line to signal her win in the women’s division of the REV Tri-City Half Marathon Time Trial Race on Sunday at the Quirino Grandstand. Photograph courtesy of Runrio
Published on

Gilbert Muge and Christine Hallasgo stood out from the pack in the Manila leg of the inaugural REV Tri-City Half Marathon Time Trial Race on Sunday at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila.

Muge clocked in at one hour, eight minutes and 26 seconds, besting local marathoners en route to the victory. In close pursuit in the men's 21K are Sonny Wagdos (1:08:59) and Ricky Organiza (1:09:08) as Arlan Arbois (1:10:46) and Roy Laudit (1:13:43) completed the top five.

CHRISTINE Hallasgo crosses the finish line to signal her win in the women’s division of the REV Tri-City Half Marathon Time Trial Race on Sunday at the Quirino Grandstand.
Muge, Magtubo rule Trilogy Run Asia Leg 1

Hallasgo, meanwhile, led the way in the women's 21K with a dominant performance, finishing in 1:21:04. She was followed by Jessa Mae Roda (1:22:55) and Nicole Diloy (1:30:38) in the podium, while Mary Jane Pagayon (1:32:15), and Jewel De Luna (1:32:26) rounded out the top five.

The Manila leg, which was organized by RUNRIO and has REV as title sponsor, marked the official launch of the brand into the running scene, introducing a fresh time trial format that allowed participants to fully own their race experience from start to finish.

The event also signaled the expansion of REV’s race categories, with 5K and 10K distances set to be introduced in upcoming legs.

CHRISTINE Hallasgo crosses the finish line to signal her win in the women’s division of the REV Tri-City Half Marathon Time Trial Race on Sunday at the Quirino Grandstand.
Bomer, Magtubo shine in Rexona 10 Miler Pasay leg

Up next are Makati on July 5 and Quezon City on 13 December, promising an even bigger and more inclusive running experience in this event which had NYXSYS Philippines as media partner, Cristalino as hydration partner, and is supported by the Department of Tourism through its “Love the Philippines” campaign, further promoting active lifestyle and local tourism.

Christine Hallasgo
REV Tri-City Half Marathon Time Trial Race
Gilbert Muge

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph