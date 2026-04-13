Muge, Hallasgo rule REV Tri-City runfest

Hallasgo, meanwhile, led the way in the women's 21K with a dominant performance, finishing in 1:21:04. She was followed by Jessa Mae Roda (1:22:55) and Nicole Diloy (1:30:38) in the podium, while Mary Jane Pagayon (1:32:15), and Jewel De Luna (1:32:26) rounded out the top five.

The Manila leg, which was organized by RUNRIO and has REV as title sponsor, marked the official launch of the brand into the running scene, introducing a fresh time trial format that allowed participants to fully own their race experience from start to finish.

The event also signaled the expansion of REV’s race categories, with 5K and 10K distances set to be introduced in upcoming legs.