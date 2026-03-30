Bomer, Magtubo shine in Rexona 10 Miler Pasay leg

Evans Bomer and Edna Magtubo stamped their class in the Pasay leg of the Rexona 10 Miler Series 2026, leading a strong field of runners in one of the most anticipated stops of the nationwide series on Sunday at SM Mall of Asia Grounds.
The Kenyan Bomer ruled the men’s division with an impressive finish in 51 minutes and 56 seconds, holding off Ricky Organiza (52:56) and Justwin Guerrero (56:51) in this race that has Rexona as title partner and is organized by RUNRIO.
On the women’s side, Magtubo delivered a dominant performance to capture the title in 59:38, to be followed by Pamela Bundotich (01:02:28) and Maricar Camacho (01:07:23).
Noli Torre also led the 10K men’s division in 32:51, ahead of Ritchie Estampador (33:09) and Reynie Abel (35:53), as Jorida Sagana topped the women’s 10K race in 39:01, followed by Nicole Diloy (41:33) and Marjorie Denise Manguiat (45:27). Celebrity David Licauco also joined in the 10K run.
In the 5K race, Alfrence Braza clocked 16:06 to win the men’s division, narrowly edging Dhem AJ Monton (16:16), while Arnold Villarube (17:04) finished third.
Asia Paraase dominated the women’s side with a time of 19:10, just ahead of Meljoy Gonzales (19:20) and Mary Jane Pagayon (19:43).
The Pasay leg drew a vibrant mix of elite athletes and recreational runners, reinforcing the Rexona 10 Miler Series as a key fixture in the local running calendar. With its multi-distance format and growing participation, the event continues to promote active lifestyles while building a competitive platform for Filipino runners across the country.
Up next will be Davao City on 19 April at Azuela Cove, followed by Cagayan de Oro City on 10 May at the Centrio Mall, Manila on 28 June at the Quirino Grandstand, Quezon City on 16 August at the UP Diliman, Makati City on 13 September at the Ayala Triangle Gardens, and Iloilo City on 29 November at the Atria Park District.