Bomer, Magtubo shine in Rexona 10 Miler Pasay leg

On the women’s side, Magtubo delivered a dominant performance to capture the title in 59:38, to be followed by Pamela Bundotich (01:02:28) and Maricar Camacho (01:07:23).

Noli Torre also led the 10K men’s division in 32:51, ahead of Ritchie Estampador (33:09) and Reynie Abel (35:53), as Jorida Sagana topped the women’s 10K race in 39:01, followed by Nicole Diloy (41:33) and Marjorie Denise Manguiat (45:27). Celebrity David Licauco also joined in the 10K run.

In the 5K race, Alfrence Braza clocked 16:06 to win the men’s division, narrowly edging Dhem AJ Monton (16:16), while Arnold Villarube (17:04) finished third.

Asia Paraase dominated the women’s side with a time of 19:10, just ahead of Meljoy Gonzales (19:20) and Mary Jane Pagayon (19:43).