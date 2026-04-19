Parking dispute turns physical between driver, ‘guardia civil’

“He confronted him to say that parking was not allowed in that area,” Abrazado said.

Bystander video and CCTV footage show the two men engaged in a verbal altercation before the situation turned violent.

Abrazado cited that the driver allegedly reacted negatively, repeatedly cursing and pointing his finger at the guard’s face.

As two other guards approached to intervene, the driver stepped down from his vehicle. Video footage shows the first guard throwing the initial punch as the driver moved toward him.

“It is clear in the video that the guard was the first to punch. However, we can also see the actions of the e-trike driver… that he got down with the appearance of also doing something,” Abrazado said.

The driver sustained facial injuries and was taken to the Philippine General Hospital for treatment, while the guard suffered bruises on his forehead.

While the investigation continues, Abrazado said that the guard had legal alternatives to physical retaliation. “He could have arrested the person cursing at him… we have laws for unjust vexation and threats,” he said.

Neither the Intramuros Administration nor the local government of Manila has issued a formal statement regarding the incident.