Pasay traffic altercation SPARKS armed standoff

Investigators said a Pasay City traffic enforcer flagged down a maroon Toyota Innova for a counterflow violation. The driver initially refused to present his license and questioned the apprehension.

The situation turned volatile when the suspect reportedly stepped out of his vehicle, retrieved a black belt bag and brandished a firearm at the enforcer.

The enforcer sought immediate police assistance, and responding officers took the suspect into custody without further incident.

During a search of the vehicle, police recovered a Glock 45 Gen 4 pistol, one magazine and six rounds of live ammunition. Authorities cited that while the suspect possessed a license for the firearm, his permit to carry the weapon outside of his residence had expired.

The suspect is being held at the Pasay City Police Station custodial facility. He faces charges of alarms and scandals under the Revised Penal Code and violations of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The seized firearm will be submitted to the Southern Police District Forensic Unit for ballistics examination before the case is referred to the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office.