House panel lines up agencies, witnesses for Duterte impeachment hearings

“I’m not sure whether this would be used as a way to also patch together the testimonies and other documents already submitted to the House Committee by virtue of the subpoena order,” he added, noting that SALN records are expected to be released on Wednesday.

He also raised the possibility that the committee report may be elevated to the plenary once deliberations are completed.

The panel is aiming to wrap up its proceedings by 29 April, with several key appearances expected to be concluded by Wednesday, including those of the Anti-Money Laundering Council, the Ombudsman, and Trillanes.

“We are hoping the 29th [of April] would be the last [hearing], but it depends on how the developments in the hearings would happen,” Adiong said.

The lawmaker added that once proceedings conclude, the committee report may be approved along with its attachments, including complaints filed by several complainants.

Under House rules, he said a three-day period is allotted to allow members of the plenary to review the committee report and its attachments.

“It will not be approved immediately, as it will still be subject to debate,” he said, noting that the report will undergo plenary deliberations.

Adiong also said Trillanes may provide material information on SALN and bank accounts, which could help corroborate other documents and testimonies presented in the proceedings.