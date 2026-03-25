House panel approves subpoenas in Sara Duterte impeachment probe

These hearings included testimony from former Department of Education undersecretary Gloria Jumamil Mercado, who accused Duterte of corruption, bribery, and harassment.

The panel likewise approved a motion directing the Philippine Statistics Authority to verify the identities of recipients of confidential funds cited during congressional hearings.

Ramil Madriaga, identified as an alleged “bagman,” was placed under protective custody and ordered to appear before the committee to present evidence. Atty. Cynthia Viñas Pantonal, who notarized his affidavit, was also directed to submit the original document.

ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. Antonio Tinio separately moved to summon Atty. Michael Wesley Poa, former DepEd chief of staff from 2022 to 2023, to testify before the panel.

Lawmakers also raised questions on Duterte’s Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth, with Bicol Saro Rep. Terry Ridon seeking subpoenas for records from the Bureau of Internal Revenue and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Complainants cited an alleged P88 million increase in Duterte’s income, or a nearly 378 percent rise in net worth over the period.

The motions were approved by a majority of the panel, with Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez casting the lone vote against all proposed subpoenas.