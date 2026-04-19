Construction value jumps despite fewer projects

The data highlights a divergence in the sector, where fewer residential builds are being offset by larger, more capital-intensive non-residential projects.

Floor area trends reflected a mixed picture. Total construction floor area slipped 3.5 percent to 3.58 million square meters. Residential projects, however, expanded significantly, rising 34.3 percent to account for more than half of total space. Meanwhile, non-residential floor area contracted sharply by 29.7 percent.

Construction costs also increased markedly, with the average cost per square meter climbing 35.1 percent to P14,882.98. Non-residential buildings remained the most expensive to build, averaging over P24,000 per square meter, with institutional structures posting the highest costs.

The latest figures suggest that while overall construction activity has moderated in volume, investment is shifting toward larger and more complex developments, reflecting evolving demand across sectors.