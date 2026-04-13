NCR construction material prices edge up

Prices of construction materials in the National Capital Region (NCR) posted a slightly faster annual increase in March, signaling modest upward pressure across key building inputs.
Data showed that the Construction Materials Retail Price Index (CMRPI) rose by 1.3 percent year-on-year in March 2026, up from 1.2 percent in February. The latest figure also matched the pace recorded in the same month last year, reflecting steady but contained price movements in the sector.
The uptick was largely driven by stronger price gains in tinsmithry materials, which accelerated to 2.3 percent from 1.9 percent a month earlier. Other categories also recorded faster increases, including masonry materials at 1.5 percent from 1.1 percent, painting materials at 2.0 percent from 1.8 percent, and miscellaneous construction materials at 1.3 percent from 1.1 percent.
Carpentry materials showed a slight improvement, posting a flat annual rate after a previous decline, indicating some stabilization in that segment.
However, not all components followed the upward trend. Growth in electrical materials eased slightly to 2.0 percent from 2.1 percent, while plumbing materials slowed more notably to 0.4 percent from 0.8 percent, tempering the overall increase.
The mixed price movements suggest that while demand and cost pressures persist in certain construction inputs, broader price conditions remain relatively stable, providing some predictability for builders and developers in the near term.