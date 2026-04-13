NCR construction material prices edge up

The uptick was largely driven by stronger price gains in tinsmithry materials, which accelerated to 2.3 percent from 1.9 percent a month earlier. Other categories also recorded faster increases, including masonry materials at 1.5 percent from 1.1 percent, painting materials at 2.0 percent from 1.8 percent, and miscellaneous construction materials at 1.3 percent from 1.1 percent.

Carpentry materials showed a slight improvement, posting a flat annual rate after a previous decline, indicating some stabilization in that segment.