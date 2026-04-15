Century Properties profits up 14% with strong housing demand

Consolidated revenues grew 12 percent to P16.40 billion from P14.64 billion in 2024, supported by consistent construction progress, stable buyer demand, and the expansion of its project portfolio.

Cornerstone of revenues

The First-Home Residential Developments (PHirst) segment remained the cornerstone of revenues, generating P12.3 billion or 75 percent of total revenues, underscoring the sustained strength of the mass housing market.

Premium Residential Developments accounted for P2.6 billion or 16 percent, while Commercial Leasing and Property Management contributed P0.9 billion or 6 percent and P0.5 billion or 3 percent, respectively.

According to CPG, its performance was anchored on steady take-up across its housing projects, particularly in the affordable segment, where demand continues to be driven by first-time homebuyers and families seeking to upgrade their living spaces.

“We are pleased to deliver another year of strong financial performance. Our results reflect the strength of our diversified portfolio, the buoyancy of the Philippine housing market, and our focus on operational excellence,” CPG president and CEO Jose Marco R. Antonio said.

Earnings were further supported by improved margins and contributions from both its affordable and premium residential segments, highlighting the company’s balanced portfolio strategy.