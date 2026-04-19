Balikatan highlights Phl defense posture

The Stratbase Institute said the exercises reflect the Philippines’ approach to addressing security challenges in the disputed waters and underscore its reliance on alliances that uphold international law.

At the same time, Manila has revived talks with Beijing on possible joint energy exploration in the West Philippine Sea, amid an energy crunch linked to tensions in the Middle East.

The institute warned that such arrangements could affect the country’s sovereign rights and weaken the legal standing of the arbitral ruling, which it described as final and non-negotiable.

It also noted that public trust in engagements with China remains low, citing past incidents in the disputed waters.

The Philippines is seen to be in a “state of active defense” in the West Philippine Sea, with policies expected to reflect the evolving security environment.