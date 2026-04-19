Balikatan seen boosting Philippine defense stance

Stratbase ADR Institute president Victor Andres "Dindo" Manhit expressed support for the exercises, describing them as a necessary step in strengthening the country’s strategic position.

Manhit said the Balikatan exercises show the right direction for how the Philippines should address ongoing tensions in the West Philippine Sea.He said the joint drills send a strong signal of unity among allied nations. “clear and unambiguous message…that the Philippines and its partners are prepared to defend the rules-based international order against coercion, intimidation, and unlawful claims.”

“It affirms that we are not isolated, and that our national security is anchored in strong alliances with nations that uphold international law and share our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he added.

The comments come as China continues to assert sweeping claims in the disputed waters, despite the 2016 arbitral ruling that invalidated those claims. The decision, secured during the term of former foreign affairs chief Albert del Rosario, is set to mark its 10th anniversary this July.

“That victory is final and non-negotiable,” Manhit said. “To dilute it – whether through silence, inaction, especially as the country approaches the 10th anniversary of the 2016 arbitral award – is to erode the legal and moral clarity it firmly established.”

Manhit also cautioned against concessions in dealing with Beijing, noting that public confidence in engagements with China remains low.

“Public trust in engagements with China remains low because experience has repeatedly validated caution. The Philippines must not bargain away its sovereign rights for promises that carry neither credibility nor accountability,” he said.

He added that the country is effectively in a “state of active defense,” stressing that policy decisions should reflect current realities in the West Philippine Sea.