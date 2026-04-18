Earth Day run closing several Manila roads

Affected roads include stretches of Roxas Boulevard, Bonifacio Drive, P. Burgos Avenue, T.M. Kalaw, Quirino Avenue, Jones Bridge and several streets in Intramuros.

Routes entering and exiting Manila will be affected, particularly vehicles coming from Quezon and MacArthur bridges, as well as routes bound for Pasay and Binondo.

Authorities have set alternative routes, directing motorists to Taft Avenue, M.H. del Pilar and other service roads to ease congestion.

Truck drivers are advised to use designated routes such as Quirino Avenue and Lacson Avenue.

The Manila Police District said the activity is part of Earth Day celebrations promoting environmental awareness.

It is urging the public to leave earlier, avoid affected areas, and follow rerouting schemes. Traffic is expected to return to normal after the event.