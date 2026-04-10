Thousands of runners to join Earth Day Advocacy Race

Organized by the Million Trees Foundation Inc. (MTFI) and the QBE Foundation, the race features 5-kilometer, 10-kilometer, and 16-kilometer categories.

MTFI president Melandrew T. Velasco said the event serves as a platform for climate action and a call for global peace amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“Every step taken on 11 April is a step toward restoring our forests, protecting our watersheds, and securing a greener and peaceful future,” Velasco said.

The race route through historic Rizal Park aligns with Domagoso’s “Make Manila Great and Green Again” initiative, which includes a 100,000-bamboo tree planting project. During the event, MTFI will turn over 1,000 bamboo saplings to be planted along the Bayview Park Hotel strip.

The initiative has secured support from several major partners, including PAGCOR, Maynilad Water Services, San Miguel Corporation, and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and the Philippine National Police will provide traffic management and security.

Sustainability is a central theme of the event. Each participant will have a tree planted in their honor, and the medals and plaques were crafted from repurposed industrial pallets at a community-based carpentry shop.

MTFI chairperson Emeritus Reynaldo Velasco, who launched the Annual Million Trees Challenge in 2017, said proceeds will support tree-growing efforts in critical watersheds that supply water to Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, and Rizal.

The challenge has already resulted in millions of trees being planted throughout the region. Velasco noted that the run also serves as a broader call for unity among world leaders during current global tensions.